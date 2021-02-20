Mehbooba Mufti Appeals To Indian Govt To 'hold Talks With Pak To End Violence In Kashmir'

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir met the kin of the slain cop Suhail Ahmed in Anantnag, on Saturday, to express solidarity with the family of the martyred cop. Making an appeal to the government of India, she said that talks must be held with Pakistan as time and again such events take place, and innocent lives are lost in Kashmir.

Constables Suhail Ahmed who hailed from Logripora and Mohammad Yousuf from Kupwara were unarmed in Srinagar's Baghat when assailants shot them from behind, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. The attackers escaped after killing the two policemen and a manhunt has been launched to track their whereabouts.

"Until when will the lives of youth in Kashmir be claimed?" asked Mufti as she criticised the attack on the two policemen. She added that this is a major issue awaiting resolution since a long time and that it is time for the Indian government to hold talks with Pakistan, on such matters. After meeting the kin of Suhail Ahmed, she said, "He is survived by two children and he was too young to die like this. His father was also killed in one such attacks. What are his kin to do now?" she asked.

The PDP leader asserted that the graveyards in Kashmir are packed with the bodies of such martyrs and innocents who lost their lives in such attacks. Mufti further said, "As the Indian government always alleges that the attacks in J&K are plotted by Pakistan, the matter must be discussed. Either Indian government officials go to Pakistan or the talks can be held here. But it is important to hold talks with Pakistan now."

Meanwhile, IGP Kumar said that the attackers are militants from Lashkar-e-Toiba, and a local militant identified as Saqib was involved in the attack at Baghat. The valley has witnessed a series of such attacks in past few days. Two policemen were shot dead in Srinagar's Barzulla on Friday, while a special police officer and a constable were killed in another such attack, in Kashmir's Budgam. However, the forces in the valley gunned down three militants in Shopian of South Kashmir.

