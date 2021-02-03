Mehbooba Mufti Slams PDP Leader's Arrest, Blames J&K CID For 'terrorizing' Kashmiris

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that the local Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has joined hands with Central agencies to terrorize Kashmiris and falsely implicate them.

Mufti while posting series of tweets today claimed that after failing to substantiate charges against incarcerated PDP youth president, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, CID replaced the special investigation team (SIT) head as he refused to be an accomplice in framing invented charges.

“J&K CID has joined the list of central agencies that work to terrorize Kashmiris & falsely implicate them. After failing to substantiate charges against PDP’s @parawahid CID replaced the SIT head because he refused to be an accomplice in framing invented charges," Mufti tweeted.

The PDP President further alleged that Parra was being kept under "inhuman conditions and tortured" to compel him to admit to false charges.

“Waheed is being persecuted & tortured to admit the false allegations. Since an admission didn’t happen, he is being kept under inhuman conditions. This investigation has been fraudulent & politically motivated from day one,” she tweeted.

Mehbooba alleged that it was 'shameful and appalling' and that such actions discredit and bring disrepute to the institutions meant to uphold law and order.

“The norm dictating such deceitful investigations is ‘Show me the man & I’ll show you the crime’. Shameful & appalling that these actions discredit & bring disrepute to the institutions meant to uphold law & order,” she said in another tweet.

On 27 January PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had said the arrest of Waheed ur Rehman Para was emblematic of the situation of Kashmiri politicians who she claimed were being “persecuted” by the Centre for not toeing its line.

Pertinently, Para was arrested on November 25, last year in connection with the terrorist Naveed Babu-DySP Davinder Singh case for supporting the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group. Para, who had filed his nomination papers before his arrest, was elected to the District Development Council (DDC) from Pulwama while in custody.

He was granted bail by an NIA court in January but later was taken into custody by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

