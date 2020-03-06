'Will Find A Way To Speak In The Parliament On Delhi Violence': Derek O'Brien

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien stated that the discussion and debate on Delhi riots is important and he will try to speak on the issue in the Parliament on Friday. He accused the Central government of disrupting the Parliament and not allowing any discussion over Delhi violence in the House.

Day5 since #Parliament resumed. Today too Mo-Sha govt will disrupt Parliament & not allow discussion on #DelhiGenocide

Delhi needs urgent healing #Trinamool will not be silenced. I WILL find a way to speak on Delhi in Parliament today! — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) March 6, 2020

In a tweet on Friday morning, O'Brien said that it had been five days since the Budget session of the Parliament had resumed but still there had been no discussion on the riots. He added that the issue needs an urgent hearing and that the TMC will not stop.

Five Opposition parties on Thursday gave Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the issue of violence in Delhi. The Opposition parties include Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the Congress.

Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan handed over their Notice, whereas CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T Siva gave the Notices for their party.

Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh submitted the notice in Raya Sabha. From the Congress leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given their Suspension of Business Notice stating that there is a 'need to provide relief to the violence-affected families in Delhi and to set up an independent inquiry commission'.

O'Brien's remarks come a day after seven Congress MPs were suspended till the end of the Budget session for misbehaviour during the Parliamentary proceedings. The seven MPs are Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan, Gurjit Aujla and have been suspended in connection to the ruckus created in Parliament, as per sources. The motion to suspend these MPs was passed by a voice vote in Lok Sabha.

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present on the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence has claimed at least 53 people and injured over 200. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

