Lok Sabha Suspends 7 Congress MPs For Rest Of Budget Session After Voice Vote Over Ruckus

In a shocking development, seven Congress Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended by the Lok Sabha on Thursday for the rest of the Budget session. The seven MPs include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan, Gurjit Aujla and have been allegedly been suspended in connection to the ruckus created in Parliament, as per sources. The motion to suspend these MPs was passed by a voice vote in Lok Sabha.

Congress says BJP MP attacked its MP in Lok Sabha; aggrieved neta asks 'Since I'm Dalit?'

7 Congress MPs suspended

Some Congress members suspended from remaining period of Budget session; motion in this regard passed by voice vote in LS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2020

Amid ruckus, Lok Sabha Speaker warns MP's of suspension if they invade floor, bans placard

Uproar in Lok Sabha over Delhi riots

Since Monday, in the aftermath of the Delhi violence, both houses of parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have seen continuous adjournment due to ruckus created by the Opposition slamming the Centre. On Monday, members from both sides lodged separate complaints with Speaker Om Birla accusing rival party MPs of misbehaviour. Congress members repeatedly stormed the well of the House with placards and shouted slogans against the government over Delhi violence - seeking resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Expressing his anguish over the scuffle between BJP and Congress members in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till Tuesday, saying he does not want to run it under such circumstances. The House was earlier adjourned thrice as members from the two sides pushed and shoved each other amid the Opposition's protests against communal violence in Delhi, which has claimed 49 lives. On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called an all-party meeting to ensure smooth functioning in the Parliament after a scuffle took place between BJP MP Jaskaur Meena and Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Monday.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra caught tearing & throwing paper towards Lok Sabha Speaker

On Wednesday, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra was caught tearing a paper, aiming to throw it towards the Lok Sabha Speaker in a moment of ruckus during the ongoing budget session of Parliament. The incident happened when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was making a statement in the Lower House on Tuesday. She also called for an immediate debate on the Delhi riots, slamming the Centre adjourning the debate post-Holi.

Opp'n parties file adjournment notices in Lok Sabha over ongoing Delhi violence