Ghulam Nabi Azad Requests Centre To Issue Statement On Northeast Delhi Violence

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha requested the government to release a statement on Delhi violence that took place last week. Azad made the request during the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Thursday.

Request for a response

Speaking in House, Azad said, "Since the government has decided to hold a discussion on Delhi violence on March 11, we request that if the government puts a statement on the floor of the House, the discussion should be confined to it only."

Five Opposition parties on Thursday gave Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the issue of violence in Delhi. The Opposition parties include Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress.

Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan handed over their Notice, whereas CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T Siva gave the Notices of their party.

Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh submitted the notice in Raya Sabha. From the Congress leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given their Suspension of Business Notice stating that there is a 'need to provide relief to the violence-affected families in Delhi and to set up an independent inquiry commission'.

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 49 and injuring over 200. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

