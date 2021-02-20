'Desperate For Power': TN CM Palaniswami Calls Out Stalin For Spreading 'false Propaganda'

Tamil Nadu is set for assembly elections scheduled in April. The incumbent CM, K Palaniwasmi on Friday slammed DMK president Stalin and said that the latter is trying to malign the image of AIADMK by 'spreading false rumours'. He allegedly accused Stalin of disseminating 'false propoganda' for political gains, as the latter wants to become the chief minister in three months.

"Stalin enacts a drama at every instance, as he is desperate to come to power. But no one can deceive the people," Palaniswami was quoted as saying by PTI.

The AIADMK co-ordinator was on the third day of his poll-campaign in southern districts of the state where he urged the women self-help groups at Vasudevanallur and representatives of youth, IT and women wings of the party at Sankarankovil, to 'defeat the false propoganda' that Stalin is relying on.

Palaniswami called out the people gathered in the campaign to not believe what Stalin shows them, as the poll assurances by the latter are false. He said that 'DMK will never come to power' and added that everyone must work with equal dedication so AIADMK emerges victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami halted his speech when he was at Kadayanallur as an ambulance was passing by. He called out the people to make way for the ambulance that reached the Tenkasi government hospital on time.

Earlier this week, reacting to the statements made by Stalin on his aspirations to become the CM, Palaniwasmi had said that the former dreams of being the CM because of the political heritage that he carries. He had said that the 'DMK doesn't cater to the needs of the people when it is in power, but now Stalin is lying to come to power in the state.The post of CM is given by the people, and masses have to vote."

Referring to Stalin's son Udhaynidhi, Palaniswami reiterated that he is trying to gain political mileage from his heritage that he gets as the grandson of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi and as the son of Stalin.

