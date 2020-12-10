Devendra Fadnavis Condemns 'shameful & Deplorable' Attack On JP Nadda In West Bengal

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday strongly condemned the recent attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s car. Stones were hurled on Thursday at Nadda’s convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, with scary visuals emerging. Following the attack, Fadnavis called the act “shameful and deplorable” and further demanded action against the guilty.

Attack on our @BJP4India President Hon @JPNadda ji’s convoy & @KailashOnline ji’s car is very deplorable and shameful act by @AITCofficial TMC goons!

We strongly condemn this and demand action against the guilty.



Is this democracy @MamataOfficial didi❓pic.twitter.com/rvIY6ORClp — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 10, 2020

READ: By God's Grace I Reached Here: BJP's Nadda Slams Mamata & Trinamool After Convoy Attacked

Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. "Near Siralkol bus stand, TMC goons beat up BJP workers in front of the police and pelted stoned on my car," the BJP leader said. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Owing to this as well as a purported lapse in Nadda's security, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered an inquiry into the security breach. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that there was no presence of police at Nadda’s events on Wednesday. Speaking to media, Ghosh said that he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Mamata Banerjee's administration and informed about the same. Ghosh also said that it is condemnable that a ruling party is behaving in such a manner with another ruling party. BJP leader Mukul Roy said that TMC goons are beating BJP supporters and there is no law and order in West Bengal.

READ: JP Nadda's Convoy Attacked & Vijayvargiya's Windows Shattered; Shah Dials West Bengal DGP

Nadda campaigns in Mamata's constituency

Meanwhile, inaugurating 9 BJP offices in West Bengal, BJP chief Nadda, on Wednesday, claimed that BJP will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government in the upcoming 2021 Bengal polls. Terming the Trinamool government as 'intolerant', he said that BJP's political workers were being continuously killed and were being passed off as 'suicides'.

Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats', Nadda added that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal. He also proclaimed that the BJP will set up a party office in every district of India. After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats.

READ: Home Ministry Orders Probe On Alleged Lapse In JP Nadda's Security Amid West Bengal Visit

READ: Home Ministry Orders Probe On Alleged Lapse In JP Nadda's Security Amid West Bengal Visit