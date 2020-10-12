Mumbai Power Cut: Devendra Fadnavis Questions Maha Govt; Calls For Proactive Approach

Following the unprecedented power outage due to power grid failure in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region, Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis attacked the Maharashtra government for this 'sudden jolt'. Mumbai came to standstill after a grid failure caused a major power outage across the megapolis on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the former CM urged the state government to take a proactive approach as the city is already reeling under COVID. Further taking an apparent jibe at the MVA government, Amruta Fadnavis wrote, "Power doesn’t corrupt people, people corrupt power."

Can we hope MVA State Government takes a proactive approach as #PowerFailure has hit Mumbai and it’s getting even worst especially due to #COVID19 times?

Who is responsible for this sudden jolt in life of a common man & Mumbai coming to a standstill all of a sudden?#PowerOutage — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 12, 2020

Large parts of Mumbai face major power outage

Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to the power grid failure. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

Suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected from 10:05 am, according to sources. Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city. A Power Grid Failure usually occurs when the frequency reaches its minimum or maximum level and there is a risk of failure of transmission lines. Thus, when there is a breakdown of transmission lines due to over or under frequency is can be called as a grid failure.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took serious cognisance of the power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and ordered an immediate probe into it. State Energy Minister Nitin Raut also said the reasons behind the technical snag that caused power failure in parts of the MMR will be probed once the electricity supply is restored.

