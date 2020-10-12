Kangana Ranaut Unsparing On Uddhav Govt Over Mumbai Powercut; Takes Sharp 'meanwhile' Jibe

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut reacted to the massive power outage all across Mumbai on Monday through her Twitter handle by taking a dig at the Shiv Sena led Maharashtra Government. The actor has been at loggerheads with Sena leader Sanjay Raut, and the State government by extension, ever since her office in Mumbai was demolished by the BMC, allegedly unlawfully, on September 9. She shared a picture of Raut posing with miniature bulldozer toys and mocked the Sena government after the powercut in Mumbai.

Kangana has been subjected to Shiv Sena's ire after she asked if Mumbai had become ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ when Raut asked her not to return to Mumbai, amid her attack at Mumbai Police over the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and her statement that she won’t accept protection from the force amid her allegations of Bollywood-drug mafia nexus. Her office was then partially broken down citing illegal construction without being given enough time to respond to demolition notice. Kangana and the Maharashtra government have since been embroiled in a bitter war of words over subjects concerning Mumbai and its governance.

Large parts of Mumbai face major power outage; local trains held up

In an unprecedented situation, due to grid failure, there has been a power outage in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region on Monday. The official Twitter handle of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Electricity informed that the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure. Suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected from 1005 hours, sources said. Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.

