'Mumbai Power-cut Unprecedented; Symptom Of PR-driven Governance': Ashoke Pandit Slams MVA

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government over the unprecedented power outage due to power grid failure in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region. Attacking the MVA government further, Pandit said the power failure is a massive symptom of a failing administration that manages governance through PR drives.

Taking to Twitter the filmmaker wrote "In the history of #Mumbai, the city has never seen such a power failure and this grid failure is a massive symptom of a failing administration who manages governance thru PR drives. #poweroutage #powercut".

"Report card of MVA govt 1. Corona is out of control in Maharashtra 2. Major disaster with never before seen power failure 3. All corruption accused has been given clean chits. 4. Freedom of the press has been stifled. 5. Palghar lynching unaddressed" Pandit wrote in another tweet lambasting the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Large parts of Mumbai face major power outage

Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to the power grid failure. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

Suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected from 10:05 am, according to sources. Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. "Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes", the minister said.

A Power Grid Failure usually occurs when the frequency reaches its minimum or maximum level and there is a risk of failure of transmission lines. Thus, when there is a breakdown of transmission lines due to over or under frequency is can be called as a grid failure.

Dip in Frequency in Transmission System: Tata Power

At 10.10 am there were simultaneous substations tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system which led to the tripping of power supply, Tata Power said. Restoration work in progress to bring a supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay units, the company added.

BMC issues helpline numbers in case of emergencies

Due to power supply failure in Mumbai region, residents of Mumbai are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies, Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC) informed.

