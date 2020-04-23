Devendra Fadnavis Tells Uddhav Government To Act After 'cowardly Attack' On Arnab Goswami

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami. Taking to Twitter, he called it a 'cowardly attack' and requested the Maharashtra government to ensure strict action against the perpetrators. He also added that "Democracy is not about suppression of expression."

Democracy is all about Discussion, Debate, Discourse

And

Not of Suppression of Expression by indulging in violence !

I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on senior editor #ArnabGoswami .

I request the State Government to please ensure strict action & punishment to the guilty. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2020

Attack on Arnab Goswami

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were physically attacked on Wednesday night. The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house, as they were driving back in their Toyota Corolla.

The attackers, who used their bike to block Arnab's car and took a good hard look to identify him in the front seat before launching their attack, were caught by Arnab's security and are now in Mumbai Police's custody. After they were apprehended, the goons confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police attache that they were from the youth Congress and were sent by the party higher-ups to teach him a lesson. The attack took place just after Arnab Goswami had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate.

Read: Anupam Kher terms physical attack on Arnab Goswami 'utter cowardice'; peers echo veteran

Arnab's complaint to Mumbai police

Read: 'Sonia Gandhi pressure?': BJP's Ram Kadam questions late FIR over attack on Arnab Goswami

Read: Arnab Goswami's video message after being physically attacked by Congress goons; Watch

Read: 'Won't succeed in strangling truth': MP CM Shivraj shames Congress over attack on Arnab