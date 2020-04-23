'Sonia Gandhi Pressure?': BJP's Ram Kadam Questions Late FIR Over Attack On Arnab Goswami

Questioning Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for his delayed response to the condemnable attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami, BJP leader Ram Kadam sought the reason for the delay in filing an FIR in the incident.

Ram Kadam asked the Maharashtra Government if they were under 'pressure' by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, questioning them for their lack of response even after 10 hours of the shocking incident.

10 hours past the incident #ArnabAttacked Why is filing the FIR taking so long ? If this is what a journalist has to face what is going to happen to the common people ? @OfficeofUT @AnilDeshmukhNCP @AjitPawarSpeaks #SupportArnabGoswami #IndiaWithArnav — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) April 23, 2020

It’s been more than 7 long hours post the attack on #ArnabGoswami and his wife #Samya @CPMumbaiPolice has not yet field a FIR @AnilDeshmukhNCP is this a way to treat a journalists ? Or #maharashtra govt is under pressure of Sonia gandhi ? @OfficeofUT we strongly condemn it — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) April 23, 2020

#IsupportArnabGoswami Arnab was attacked on 23 rd April at 12.15 AM its 9AM right now and the FIR is still in the process. ? Why is it taking so long ? Is @AnilDeshmukhNCP spectical about it ? If this is what a journalist has to face what is going to happen to the common people ? — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) April 23, 2020

Congress goons attack Arnab Goswami

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was attacked on his way home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at quarter-past-midnight on Wednesday night. The attackers confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache on being apprehended that they were Youth Congress workers and had been sent by party higher-ups.

The FIR was finally registered, several hours after the complaint was filed by Arnab:

#UPDATE 2 people arrested in connection with the attack on Arnab Goswami & his wife. FIR registered by NM Joshi Marg Police station under sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC: DCP Zone 3 #Mumbai https://t.co/zBarBKk4m6 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

