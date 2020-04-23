'Sonia Gandhi Pressure?': BJP's Ram Kadam Questions Late FIR Over Attack On Arnab Goswami

General News

Questioning Maha HM Anil Deshmukh for his delayed response to the attack on Arnab Goswami, BJP's Ram Kadam asked the reason for the delay in filing an FIR

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ram Kadam

Questioning Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for his delayed response to the condemnable attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami, BJP leader Ram Kadam sought the reason for the delay in filing an FIR in the incident.

Ram Kadam asked the Maharashtra Government if they were under 'pressure'  by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, questioning them for their lack of response even after 10 hours of the shocking incident.

Read: How Alka Lamba Celebrated Youth Congress After Arnab Goswami's Attackers' Confession

 Read:FIR Filed After Physical Attack On Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami; Details Here

Congress goons attack Arnab Goswami

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was attacked on his way home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at quarter-past-midnight on Wednesday night. The attackers confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache on being apprehended that they were Youth Congress workers and had been sent by party higher-ups.

Read: Read Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami's Full Complaint Copy After Physical Attack

The FIR was finally registered, several hours after the complaint was filed by Arnab:

Read: Arnab Goswami's Video Message After Being Physically Attacked By Congress Goons; Watch

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories