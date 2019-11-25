Devendra Fadnavis Takes Charge As Chief Minister Of Maharashtra

Bharatiya Janta Party leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took charge at Mantralaya as the Maharashtra Chief Minister of the State amidst Supreme Court hearing. Earlier CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar paid tribute to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan on his death anniversary, at Vidhan Bhawan. After the fallout with the Shiv Sena over Government formation in Maharashtra, after the Assembly elections results, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

SC hearing

The three-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna, in their hearing on Monday, reserved the verdict for 10.30 AM on November 26. Mukul Rohatgi, who is a designated Senior Counsel and the former Attorney General for India, objects to the floor test being conducted within 24 hours and States that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should be given time to respond to the petition, after laying down the procedure for formation of government in the State. Rohatgi further added that a Speaker needs to be elected before the floor test can take place.

The Supreme Court also restrains Sibal from arguing facts outside of his petition as he continues to attack BJP and Ajit Pawar. Sibal reportedly said, "Ajit Pawar has been removed from his post." He further added, "The floor test should happen in 24 hours and we want an open ballot division and the oldest member of the assembly to reside."

Political scenario

Meanwhile, hotel politics began in the State with Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs being holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs being holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and ensured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources told that he was summoned by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post.

