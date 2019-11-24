Congress Sees BJP Hand In Ajit Pawar's Appeal To NCP; Says 'confuse If You Can't Convince'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday made his intentions clear as he tweeted about BJP-NCP alliance in the state. Taking to Twitter, he said that there is no need to worry as 'all is well', hours after the NCP attempted to bring him back into the party fold and in league to form a government with Shiv Sena and Congress. Ajit Pawar, however, maintained that he is an NCP leader and Sharad Pawar is their leader. In response, taking a jibe at him, Senior Congress leader and former CM of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan has said that Ajit Pawar is trying to confuse the NCP and its supporters. Here is Ashok Chavan's tweet:

'If you can't convince them, confuse them...'

"They say in English, 'if you can't convince them, confuse them'. It appears as though the BJP is continuing to shoot off others' shoulders."

Ajit Pawar appeals to NCP for a little patience

Even as all the MLAs believed to be at his side, are said to have returned to Sharad Pawar, the use of the term "our" by Ajit Pawar raises many questions. The deputy CM also said that he will always be an NCP leader and both parties will work towards the "welfare of the State and its people." He thanked the people of the state for their support and urged for patience.

Sharad Pawar rejects NCP allying with BJP

Minutes after NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday that BJP-NCP alliance will give a stable government in Maharashtra, party supremo Sharad Pawar has responded. Taking to Twitter, Sharad Pawar clarified that his NCP will not ally with the BJP. He stated that his party has 'unanimously' decided to ally with Congress and Shiv Sena. Making the political scenario on Maharashtra even more interesting and confusing, Sharad Pawar added that Ajit Pawar's statement is 'false and misleading'. He went on to say that it has been made with a malafide intent to create confusion.

Hotel politics in Mumbai

Meanwhile, hotel politics began in the state with Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs being holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs being holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and ensured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources told that he was summoned by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post.

