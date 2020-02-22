The Debate
DGP Dinkar Gupta Says Kartarpur Corridor Remark 'misconstructed' And 'misinterpreted'

Politics

Taking to the microblogging site, DGP Dinkar Gupta said that his remarks on Kartarpur were misconstructed and deliberately misinterpreted

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dinkar Gupta

Breaking his silence on the Kartarpur Corridor controversy, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Saturday clarified his statement. Taking to the microblogging site, Gupta said that his remarks on Kartarpur were misconstructed and deliberately misinterpreted. Further clarifying his statement, Gupta said that his remark was from Punjab's security perspective and had no religious connotation.

READ | Manjinder Sirsa Slams DGP Dinkar's Statement Calling Kartarpur Pilgrims Terrorists

Sirsa condemns remark 

Earlier today, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed the Punjab DGP. He also criticised the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab and insisted him to start a trial against the DGP. Sirsa also urged CM Singh to publicly state that no one could challenge the patriotism of a Sikh person. 

Sirsa said, “The statement given by the Punjab DGP is very offensive. I strongly condemn his statement. Congress has always had this kind of mindset. Captain Amarinder Singh is the Chief Minister and he is a Sikh himself. The people working for his government should not make such statements.” 

“Sikhs are the most patriotic people. If a Hindu believer visits Mansarovar in China they don’t become a terrorist and come. How can a Sikh believer visit Kartarpur and become a terrorist? Congress has always insulted Sikhs post-1980. Congress has tried to call Sikhs terrorists and they have offended the religion. I request and insist Captain Amarinder Singh start a trial against the DGP. He should also tell everyone that no one can challenge a Sikh person’s patriotism,” Sirsa added. 

READ | Pakistan Considering Proposal For Passport-free Entry Of Indian Pilgrims To Kartarpur Corridor: Interior Minister

DGP Dinkar Gupta’s controversial statement 

The Punjab police chief, Dinkar Gupta in an interview with a media house, questioned the intent of Pakistan to open the doors to the Indian Sikhs wishing to visit Kartarpur. He stated that visa-free entry for Sikh pilgrims was a huge security challenge from terrorism’s point of view.

Adding to this, he further said, Kartarpur offers a potential that you send somebody in the morning as an ordinary chap and by evening he comes back as trained terrorist actually. You are there for six hours, you can be taken to a firing range, you can be taught to make an IED. 

READ | SAD Lashes Out At DGP Dinkar Gupta Over 'Kartarpur' Remark, Demands Apology

READ | SAD's Majithia Slams DGP Dinkar's 'Kartarpur' Remark; Accuses Cong Of Being 'anti-Sikh'

 

Published:
COMMENT
