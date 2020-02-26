Maharashtra Minister Takes Responsibility Of Newborn Found Near Rail Tracks

In a heart-warming gesture, a minister in Maharashtra rushed to the aid of a baby who was found dumped near the railway tracks in Parli village in Beed district. According to reports, state Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde deeply moved by the plight of the rejected female child decided to help the baby on humanitarian grounds. The baby was found near the railway tracks in Parli on Monday after some passersby heard her crying near the bushes.

Read: Ratan Tata Shares Heartwarming Video On Sanitation Workers In India

Heart-warming

As per reports, Munde received a call from the village and immediately called up the doctors at the hospital and asked them to take proper care of the baby. The baby was found in Munde's native village and the father of three young daughters himself, he decided to name the baby 'Shivkanya'. Munde has decided to take care of the baby and her treatment expenses and later get her admitted to a good orphanage. Munde while talking to the media said that he has not yet decided on formally adopting Shivkanya.

Read: Heartwarming! Alzheimer Patient Sings Song With Granddaughter, Watch Video

Inspired by the act, Nationalist Congress Party MP and Munde's colleague Supriya Sule has promised to take Shivkanya's responsibility untill she is 18-years-old, if need be. According to the doctor attending her, Shivkanya is critical but stable and he is confident that she will overcome the ordeal successfully after the treatment. The doctor said that Shivakanya was a premature baby and was underweight. The doctors in the hospital have put her on IV fluids and have started feeding her.

Read: Mahesh Bhatt Hails Auto Driver For Going Out His Way To Help, Pens Heartwarming Note

As per reports, Beed police have launched an investigation into the matter and a hunt is on to nab the couple who threw the baby in the bushes. Locals say it is a miracle that the baby emerged unscathed from attacks by wild creatures or reptiles or insects and has got a new lease of life thanks to the minister

Read: Christina Aguilera's Rendition Of 'Ave Maria' Was A Heart-touching Tribute For Kobe

Lead Image Credit: PTI

