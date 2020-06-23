Dharmendra Pradhan, Jay Panda Laud Supreme Court's Jagannath Rath Yatra Decision

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Jay Panda welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to permit the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha. Pradhan said that all authorities will ensure that health and safety guidelines are followed by all involved in the

Rath Yatra permitted

"It is a matter of great happiness that Rath Yatra has been allowed. There were difficulties due to coronavirus. The Centre and the state government will ensure that all guidelines will be followed," Pradhan told reporters in the national capital on Monday evening.

The holy chariots are ready to roll the three deities—Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra—for a nine-day sojourn to the Gundicha temple. Tomorrow is the Rath Yatra —a magnificent procession of the Lord of the Universe with his siblings—witnessed by millions. pic.twitter.com/64R8fJRDnJ — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Panda said, "The state government's contention in the earlier Supreme Court ruling that public health could not be assured was always odd because just a few weeks ago, the state government has organised thousands of people to sing the anthem with social distancing. The Rath Yatra can also be done with same measures. I am thankful to my colleague Sambit Patra who was among those who filed a review petition in the Supreme Court which has permitted Rath Yatra only at its main site in Puri, in front Jagannath Temple and nowhere else."

SC's verdict

A three-judge SC bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice AS Bopanna permitted the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place in Puri. The bench stated that the Rath Yatra can be conducted safely along its usual route from temple to temple if there is no public attendance.

While hearing a PIL filed by NGO ''Odisha Vikash Parishad'' the apex court on June 18 had said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Puri Rath Yatra cannot be allowed and that "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow" it. A day after the order was passed, some applications were filed in the top court seeking recall and modification of its order. These applications, including those filed by ''Jagannath Sanskruti Jana Jagarana Manch'' and BJP leader Sambit Patra, urged the court to allow the Rath Yatra with certain restrictions due to the pandemic.

The Supreme Court asked the Centre, Odisha government and the Temple committee to work in tandem to conduct the Rath Yatra. Moreover, the apex court also emphasised that there would be no compromise on the health of people amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It also directed the Odisha government to stop the Yatra in the case of a public health emergency. About 10-12 lakh devotees usually gather for the Rath Yatra.

