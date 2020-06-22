SC Gives Nod For Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra: Read The Apex Court's Conditions Here

Quick links:
On Monday, June 22, a three-judge SC bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice AS Bopanna permitted the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place in Puri. While it had previously ruled against the Rath Yatra in the wake of public health concerns, the apex court found merit in the Puri Jagannath Temple Administration Chairman's proposal. The bench stated that the Rath Yatra can be conducted safely along its usual route from temple to temple if there is no public attendance. Here are the conditions stipulated by the apex court for the conduct of the Rath Yatra:-
During the hearing in the apex court, both the Centre and the Odisha government argued that the Rath Yatra could be conducted while taking due precautions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the conditions of the Union government would help the Rath Yatra to be carried out without affecting public health. These include restricting the congregation of people and permitting only priests who tested negative for COVID-19 to conduct the rituals. Maintaining that tradition of centuries cannot be stopped, Mehta pointed out that Lord Jagannath cannot come for the next 12 years if the stay on the Rath Yatra persisted. Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for the Odisha government agreed to the Solicitor General's proposal.
