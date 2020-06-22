SC Gives Nod For Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra: Read The Apex Court's Conditions Here

On Monday, June 22, a three-judge SC bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice AS Bopanna permitted the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place in Puri. While it had previously ruled against the Rath Yatra in the wake of public health concerns, the apex court found merit in the Puri Jagannath Temple Administration Chairman's proposal. The bench stated that the Rath Yatra can be conducted safely along its usual route from temple to temple if there is no public attendance. Here are the conditions stipulated by the apex court for the conduct of the Rath Yatra:-

All entry points into Puri shall be closed during the period of the festival.

The state government will impose a curfew in Puri on all the days of the festival, whenever Rath Yatra chariots are taken in procession and other days as deemed necessary. The curfew shall begin from June 22 at 8 pm.

Each Rath will be pulled by not more than 500 persons which include officials and police personnel. Each of those persons shall be tested for COVID-19. Social distancing must be maintained.

There should be an interval of one hour between two chariots.

Only those individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 can conduct rituals associated with the Rath Yatra.

A bare minimum of people should be allowed by the Puri Jagannath Temple Administration in the rituals and in the Rath Yatra.

The state government can take help as found necessary from the Centre.

The state government will maintain a record of all participants in the Rath Yatra and associated rituals and details of their medical condition after testing.

The responsibility of implementing these conditions will be that of the Committee-in-charge of the Puri Jagannath Temple Administration, its members, and designated officers of the state government.

Hearing in the apex court

During the hearing in the apex court, both the Centre and the Odisha government argued that the Rath Yatra could be conducted while taking due precautions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the conditions of the Union government would help the Rath Yatra to be carried out without affecting public health. These include restricting the congregation of people and permitting only priests who tested negative for COVID-19 to conduct the rituals. Maintaining that tradition of centuries cannot be stopped, Mehta pointed out that Lord Jagannath cannot come for the next 12 years if the stay on the Rath Yatra persisted. Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for the Odisha government agreed to the Solicitor General's proposal.

