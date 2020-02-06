​​​​​​​Do Not Promote Hate & Divisive Politics: Digvijaya Singh Hits Out At PM Modi,Shah

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat for spreading hatred in the country. The senior Congress leader has earlier blamed the RSS and organisations affiliated with it for the horrifying incident of firing by a gunman at anti-CAA protesters of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Taking to his Twitter, Digvijaya Singh urged BJP and RSS to not ruin the diversity and divide the country and further stated that the country belongs to everyone.

क्या अशांति के वातावरण में कोई परिवार या समाज या देश तरक़्क़ी कर सकता है? कभी नहीं। मोदी शाह जी और मोहन भागवत जी भारत की अनेकता में एकता को बर्बाद ना करें। नफरत का पाठ पढ़ाना बंद करो। भारत सब का है। इसे फिर से मत बॉंटो।



भारत माता की जय।

हम सब एक हैं। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 6, 2020

Digvijaya Singh blames RSS over shooting at Delhi's Jamia

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh blamed the RSS and organisations affiliated with it for the horrifying incident of firing by a gunman at anti-CAA protesters of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday. A gun-toting man identifying himself as Gopal was arrested and charged with 'attempt to murder' by the Delhi Police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors.

The assailant was arrested by the Delhi Police soon after he fired a shot at protesters which left one Jamia student injured. Several opposition leaders slammed the BJP government over the incident.

"I blame all those Organisations, who have poisoned the mind of these misguided youths through speeches of Hatred filled with Venom and all of them have RSS ROOTS," Digvijaya Singh wrote on Twitter.

