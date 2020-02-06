Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

​​​​​​​Do Not Promote Hate & Divisive Politics: Digvijaya Singh Hits Out At PM Modi,Shah

Politics

Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat for spreading hate in the country

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Digvijay Singh

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat for spreading hatred in the country. The senior Congress leader has earlier blamed the RSS and organisations affiliated with it for the horrifying incident of firing by a gunman at anti-CAA protesters of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University. 

Taking to his Twitter, Digvijaya Singh urged BJP and RSS to not ruin the diversity and divide the country and further stated that the country belongs to everyone.

 

READ: Modi govt ignoring needs of soldiers: NCP on CAG report

READ: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi; says 'India's youth will not let him come out of his house'

Digvijaya Singh blames RSS over shooting at Delhi's Jamia

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh blamed the RSS and organisations affiliated with it for the horrifying incident of firing by a gunman at anti-CAA protesters of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday. A gun-toting man identifying himself as Gopal was arrested and charged with 'attempt to murder' by the Delhi Police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors.

The assailant was arrested by the Delhi Police soon after he fired a shot at protesters which left one Jamia student injured. Several opposition leaders slammed the BJP government over the incident.

"I blame all those Organisations, who have poisoned the mind of these misguided youths through speeches of Hatred filled with Venom and all of them have RSS ROOTS," Digvijaya Singh wrote on Twitter.

READ: 'No such compulsion': Maha CM Uddhav on not paying visit to PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

READ: BJP's Sambit Patra unsparing as Rahul Gandhi asks 10-yr-old for views on 5 years of Modi

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GOVT DONATES RS 1 IN CASH TO AYODHYA TRUST TO BEGIN ITS WORK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
LINKEDIN TO GET A NEW CEO
TRUMP WINS ACQUITTAL, BUT UKRAINE SAGA FAR FROM OVER
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
BING IS MAKING A 'BIG' COMEBACK?