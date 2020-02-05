BJP's Sambit Patra Unsparing As Rahul Gandhi Asks 10-yr-old For Views On 5 Years Of Modi

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra while speaking to Republic TV slammed Rahul Gandhi’s conversation with a 10-year-old girl at an election campaign rally in Delhi. He accused him of poisoning the mind of children and said that drawing children in the political arena is unacceptable. Patra also called the former President of Congress “immature”.

Talking about Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Sambit Patra said, “The girl that Rahul Gandhi was talking to was 10-years-old and, of course, five years ago, she must be 5 years of age. Drawing a five-year-old into the political arena is not good. This is not the first time that he has done this; he had earlier said that ask a eight-year-old about the impact of demonetisation. We have seen how in Shaheen Bagh because of misguidance, we lost a 4-month-old child. Who is poisoning the minds of children?”

“This shows the immaturity of Rahul Gandhi, he has not reached his age. On all the platforms he resorts to this kind of thing where he asks children about these things. If he was a real leader, he would have taken the Delhi election head-on. The Congress party is not even fighting the election in Delhi. He is so childish that he doesn't deserve a comment,” Patra further added.

Rahul Gandhi’s conversation with a 10-year-old girl

Congress' Rahul Gandhi addressing an election rally in Delhi on Wednesday asked a 10-year-old about the political situation of the country. Further, was seen putting words in her mouth by asking her questions about the loss of 'peace and brotherhood' in the country.

Rahul Gandhi said, "You must have seen the country's atmosphere has deteriorated in the past five years." Speaking to the 10-year-old, he asked, "Did you see the situation in the country has changed in the last 5 years? You saw it, right? Didn't you see the peace and brotherhood has disappeared today? If a 10-year-old child understands this, then you might also know this," the Congress leader told the crowd.

