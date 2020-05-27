Madhya Pradesh: Digvijay Singh Visits Bhopal's Sant Hirdaram Nagar; Lockdown Norms Flouted

Social distancing norms were violated during Congress leader Digvijay Singh's visit to Sant Hirdaram Nagar area in Bhopal to distribute ration to needy. As soon as Digvijay Singh started the distribution of ration, a large crowd of women gathered there. After the video of the program came out, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma took a dig at Digvijay Singh and said that such programs will further spread the infection, which will increase people's problems. He also alleged that a large number of people were called to distribute the ration, but that ration was not arranged for them.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Social distancing norms were violated during Congress leader Digvijay Singh's visit to Sant Hirdaram Nagar area in Bhopal to distribute ration to needy. pic.twitter.com/bES8WjmNj8 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, Social distancing norms were violated during Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's visit to Sheopur district on May 26. The minister had gone to attend an event at Nishad Raj Bhavan in which health workers were felicitated for their contribution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

#WATCH MP: Social distancing norms violated during Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's visit to Sheopur district yesterday. The minister had gone to attend an event at Nishad Raj Bhavan in which healthworkers were facilitated for their contribution amid #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/DOCDxp9zci — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,024 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh as on Wednesday. 3,689 persons have recovered while 305 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state.

Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh at 21 days

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the state was at 21 days, which is better than the national average, a state official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a review meeting on Tuesday, Chouhan had said that the state's COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 53 per cent, while the national average was 41.8 per cent, the official said.

Similarly, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was at 21 days in Madhya Pradesh, while the average in the country was 15.4 days, the Chief Minister said in the meeting.

