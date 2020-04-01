Digvijaya Dares 'Modi-Shah Ji' To Act Against Ahmedabad Cops For Harassing Veggie Vendors

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on whether they would take action against Ahmedabad Police after a video emerged from Ahmedabad in which policemen can be seen toppling vegetable carts amid the lockdown.

'Would you act against the high handedness..?'

Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh retweeted the video shared by Congress IT cell leader Gaurav Pandhi and wrote, " ModiShah Ji this is what you do to maintain supply chain of food items and essential commodities when the whole Nation is under severe stress in National Lockdown?"

ModiShah ji this is what you do to maintain supply chain of food items and essential commodities when the whole Nation is under severe stress in National Lockdown ? Now that it is on Social Media would you Act against the high handed ness of Ahmedabad Police? I doubt. https://t.co/6ezYD9pDB1 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 1, 2020

In the video, many vegetable and fruit sellers can be seen running away with their carts, as policemen show their anger. According to reports, after the video came to light, the area inspectors were suspended by the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner. The Gujarat DGP too has instructed that strict action be taken against the cops in question.

Earlier, the Delhi police on Thursday had suspended a police constable for allegedly vandalizing carts of roadside vegetable vendors in central Delhi’s Nehru Nagar amid the lockdown. Vegetables and Fruits are among essential goods that can be sold during the lockdown period but vendors have been targeted in many places due to confusion.

Coronavirus crisis in India

In India, the number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases of COVID-19 stand at 1,238, while three deaths were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Monday night.

