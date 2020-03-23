Shivraj Chouhan Takes Over As CM: Kamal Nath Extends Wishes; Digvijaya Singh Cries Foul

On Monday, Congress General Secretary Kamal Nath extended his good wishes to BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Nath expressed hope that his successor would carry forward the welfare schemes and decisions initiated by the Congress government during its 15 months tenure. Nath stated that the Congress party would play the role of a constructive opposition. At the same time, he promised to protest if any decision or scheme of the previous government was stopped due to political vendetta.

प्रदेश के 19 वे मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के शपथ लेने पर मै उन्हें बधाई देता हूँ।

साथ ही उम्मीद करता है कि कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा विगत 15 माह में शुरू किये गये जनहितैषी कार्यों , निर्णयों व योजनाओं को प्रदेश हित में वे आगे बढ़ाएँगे।@ChouhanShivraj

1/3 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) March 23, 2020

प्रदेश हित , जनहित , किसान हित के लिये शुरू की गयी हमारी किसी भी योजना व निर्णय को राजनैतिक दुर्भावना से यदि रोका गया तो हम उसे सहन नहीं करेंगे व जनता के साथ मिलकर उचित फ़ोरम पर उसका विरोध भी करेंगे।

3/3 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh contended that BJP had formed the government in MP despite the people reposing faith in his party. Moreover, he observed that the mandate was against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. According to Singh, the people would demand accountability at the opportune time.

मध्य प्रदेश की जनता ने जिस मामा से मुक्ति के लिए जनादेश दिया, जिसके भ्रष्ट शासन को बदलने के लिए कांग्रेस को विश्वास दिया, बीजेपी ने धनबल और छल-बल से उसी को पुन: मध्य प्रदेश की कमान सौंप दी। जनता सब देख रही है! वक्त आने पर जवाब लेगी। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 23, 2020

Kamal Nath quits ahead of floor test

Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers and departing for Bengaluru. However, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly till March 26 in view of the novel coronavirus crisis without conducting the floor test. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on March 20 for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath put in his papers.

