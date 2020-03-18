'Digvijaya Singh Has Every Right To Meet Congress MLAs In Bengaluru,' Insists Congress

After Digvijaya Singh was detained by the police in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma called the detention an attempt to suppress democracy by the BJP.

The Congress Minister stated that Singh, being Congress' candidate for the Rajya Sabha, had all the rights to meet the rebel Congress MLAs. "Digvijaya Singh is a Rajya Sabha MP and also the candidate for the upcoming elections to the Upper House. He has every right to meet the candidates for asking for votes. They are trying to strangulate the Constitution, it seems even the Centre is involved in this now and the whole of BJP is trying to muzzle democracy," Sharma said while interacting with a news agency.

"They used to say they have a security issue in coming here (Bhopal) but there (Bengaluru) they have security, what is the difficulty in letting them meet Digvijaya Singhji there," he added.

When asked about the Congress party's strategy, Sharma said, "the whole of Congress workers from around the country will go there and will gherao the hotel and sit on protest in Bengaluru. There is no danger to the government as out of those (rebel MLAs) 16 will support us while some might support BJP."

Shivakumar attacks BJP govt over detention

The former MP CM arrived in the city early in the morning and was received by Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. After Digvijaya's arrest, Shivakumar lashed out at the BJP government in Karnataka. "We have our political strategy, we know how to handle the situation. He's (Digvijaya) not alone here. I'm here. I know how to support him. But I don't want to create a law and order situation in Karnataka."

(With inputs from ANI)