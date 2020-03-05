Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Top Brass Of Spending Black Money To Destabilise MP Govt

On Thursday, Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the context of the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. He alleged that they were not bothered about the unemployment situation and the fall in the value of the rupee. Moreover, Singh accused them of spending “black money” in crores to destabilise Congress-ruled state governments.

Modi Shah are not bothered where the Economy our Employment and our value of Rupee is plummeting they are busy spending crores of Black Money to destabilise duly elected Congress Govts and destroying the Social Fabric of India. Utterly shameful. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 5, 2020

Some Congress MLAs holed up in Bengaluru

On Tuesday, 8-10 MLAs of the ruling coalition of Madhya Pradesh were allegedly held in a Gurugram hotel by BJP leaders against their will. Subsequently, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari alleged that former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the mastermind of the alleged horse-trading operation. Additionally, he accused Narottam Mishra of forcibly dragging away one MLA at the Gurugram hotel on Tuesday night.

Sources told Republic TV on Wednesday night that 4 MLAs from the ruling coalition in Madhya Pradesh are huddled in Prestige Palm Meadows, a luxury gated community near Whitefield in Bengaluru. As per sources, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra has been given the responsibility of safeguarding the MLAs. 14 MLAs are reportedly unhappy with the Kamal Nath government. Furthermore, here is a possibility that some more MLAs might arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Narottam Mishra makes big claim

BJP MLA Narottam Mishra on Wednesday made a sensational claim that 15-20 legislators of Congress in Madhya Pradesh were in touch with him. Maintaining that Digvijaya Singh was making farfetched claims of horse-trading, he asserted that the Madhya Pradesh government would collapse under the weight of its own contradictions. He also mentioned that the dissatisfaction of Congress MLAs was increasing.

Narottam Mishra remarked, “There is a stampede-like situation in Congress. This government will collapse under the weight of its own contradictions. That’s why Digvijaya Singh is making a mountain out of a molehill. As far as I am concerned, MLAs are in touch with me. The work sought by the Congress MLAs is not carried out. From the Chief Minister to the ministers, they are mired in corruption. There are 4 transfers daily. If the work of the MLAs is not carried out, then dissatisfaction increases. They are accountable to the people. People contact. 15-20 MLAs are in touch with me.”

