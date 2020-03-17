Digvijaya 'congratulates' Scindia On RS Nomination; Says 'Shivraj In Hurry To Form Govt'

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in a hurry to form the government. On being asked about the Congress party’s future strategy, he declined to comment. At the same time, he maintained that it would prudent to wait for the SC’s March 18 hearing on the possibility of a floor test before taking any further steps. He also congratulated Jyotiraditya Scindia for the acceptance of his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election.

Digvijaya Singh remarked, “The matter is in the Supreme Court tomorrow. Let’s see what happens. If they (BJP) have the majority, why are they so worried? He (Shivraj) is in a lot of hurry.” On being asked about Scindia’s nomination papers being accepted, he added, “I congratulate Jyotiraditya Scindia.”

Read: Shiv Sena Via Saamana Hits Out At BJP Over Its Attempt To Form Govt In Madhya Pradesh

MP political crisis

Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Even as Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has accepted the resignation of 6 MLAs, Congress is making all possible attempts to woo back some of the dissident MLAs as the stability of its government is in serious threat. On March 11, Scindia officially joined BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and was nominated as the party's Rajya Sabha candidate.

Read: Madhya Pradesh Guv Writes To CM Kamal Nath Urging Him For Floor Test On Tuesday: Sources

On March 14, a BJP delegation met Lalji Tandon and sought the Assembly session to be convened before March 16 so that a floor test could be held. This was followed by the MP CM seeking Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in the safe return of the Congress MLAs allegedly held captive in Bengaluru. Finally, the Governor directed the Speaker to conduct a floor test on March 16, the first day of the budget session.

However, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly till March 26 in view of the novel coronavirus crisis without conducting the floor test. Subsequently, BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction for the floor test to be expedited. After issuing notice to Kamal Nath and Speaker Prajapati, the SC listed the matter for hearing on March 18. Meanwhile, the MP Congress also approached the apex court accusing BJP of kidnapping its MLAs and sought their release from "captivity".

Read: Cong's Punia Slams BJP Over Madhya Pradesh Crisis, Accuses It Of Playing 'open Money Game'

Read: Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs Seek Deployment Of Central Forces For Their Protection