Digvijaya Singh Blames RSS For Inculcating 'hatred & Violence' In ABVP's Youngsters

In the backdrop of the brutal attack in JNU, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday made a scathing attack at the ideology of RSS, asserting it inculcates 'hatred and violence' in the young minds of ABVP. On Sunday night, violence broke out at JNU as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

In a statement released by the JNUSU, students from the Left have alleged that the attack has been done by the ABVP. Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh stated that everyone will have to fight the ideology of hatred and violence with love, compassion, and nonviolence.

Can’t blame these youngsters in ABVP as from day one RSS inculcates HATRED AND VIOLENCE in their young minds. It is the Ideology of HATRED AND VIOLENCE we have to fight whoever perpetrates it with Love Compassion and Non Violence. India is the Land of Gandhi Mahavir and Budha. https://t.co/XR1RUZ9NzG — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 7, 2020

'BJP's thinking is not of Indian culture'

Further taking a jibe at the BJP government, the Congress leader stated BJP's thinking to be opposite of Indian culture and compared it to be as 'Hitler' and 'Nazi'.

"The eternal religion of India teaches us the path of non-violence, of the love of peace, of harmony, not of 'raga' hatred and violence. BJP's thinking is not of Indian cultural tradition and culture, their thinking is fascist, which has been denied by Sanatan religion for thousands of years. His thinking is based on 'Hitler' and 'Nazi'," tweeted the Congress leader.

भारत का सनातन धर्म हमें शांति का प्रेम का सद्भाव का अहिंसा का मार्ग सिखाता है ना कि राग द्वेष नफरत व हिंसा का। भाजपा का सोच भारतीय संस्कार परम्परा व संस्कृति का नहीं है उनका सोच फासीवादी है जिसे हज़ारों सालों से सनातन धर्म ने नकारा है। उनका सोच “हिटलरयत व नाजी़यत” पर आधारित है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 7, 2020

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress president and state minister Balasaheb Thorat slammed the BJP over the violence inside the JNU campus in New Delhi. He called the BJP "power-hungry" which is now "baying for the blood of students".

