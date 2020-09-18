Digvijaya Singh Flays Centre Over Farm Bills, Offers Advice For JJP's Dushyant Chautala

Welcoming Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday warned Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala against supporting BJP on 3 farm bills. He was referring to the passage of The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha called upon the JJP leader to back the interest of the farmers, failing which he would suffer a big defeat in the future.

He mentioned that the Congress government had enacted the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act for the benefit of the farmers. The Congress leader added that it was necessary to look at the three bills in totality. According to him, only big traders stand to gain owing to the Centre's legislation.

I want to congratulate Harmisrat Singh Badal for resigning from govt in support of farmers & would warn Dushyant Chautala not to support BJP on these anti-farmer bills, otherwise he will suffer big defeat in future. He should support farmers: Digvijaya Singh, Congress Leader https://t.co/MQk1HwZXG6 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

Read: Navjot Sidhu Issues Typical First Reply As Farmers Bills Trigger Harsimrat's Cabinet Exit

What are the farm bills?

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5. As per the Centre, The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 was amended to ensure that the farmers get a good price on many commodities. Items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato have been removed from the purview of this Act.

Meanwhile, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. Three main political parties in Punjab- Congress, AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal have united against these bills.

Read: Chidambaram Wades Into Row Over Farm Reform Bills; Slams Centre & Lists Challenges

Badal outlines reasons for resignation

In her resignation letter, Harsimrat Kaur Badal maintained that it was impossible for her to perform her duties as a Union Minister as the SAD could not go against the interest of the farmers. She lamented that the Centre did not take farmers on board despite her best attempt to persuade the Union Cabinet in this regard. The SAD wanted the bills concerning the marketing of farmers' produce to be referred to a Select Committee. Badal stated that her decision to resign was guided by the tradition of her party to always defend the national interest.

Read: BSP Chief Mayawati Opposes Farm Bills; Says 'Centre Should Focus On Farmers' Needs'