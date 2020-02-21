Digvijaya Singh Demands AIMIM's Waris Pathan Be Investigated; Slams BJP, Hails Congress

Reacting to Waris Pathan's controversial "15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crore (Hindus)" threat, Congress has stepped up its attack on the AIMIM leader. Congress neta and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh has taken to Twitter to slam Pathan's comment and likened it to the BJP, stating that both BJP and AIMIM complement each other.

Owaisi junior's threat echoed by Pathan

"Similar statements were given by the MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi MLA, brother of Asaduddin Owaisi. Strict action should be taken against Waris Pathan. Congress has always fought against radical ideology. The BJP and AIMIM complement each other. Both spread hatred by spreading religious sentiments," Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

इसी प्रकार के बयान असाउद्दीन ओवेसी सांसद के भाई अकबरउद्दीन ओवेसी विधायक ने दिए थे। वारिस पठान के खिलाफ सख़्त कार्यवाही होना चाहिये। कॉंग्रेस सदैव कट्टरपंथी विचारधारा के खिलाफ लड़ी है। भाजपा और AIMIM एक दूसरे के पूरक हैं। दोनों धार्मिक भावना फैला कर नफ़रत पैदा करते हैं। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 21, 2020

A video of National spokesperson of AIMI, Waris Pathan surfaced on Thursday from his rally at Kalaburgi, Karnataka on February 16. In the speech, he repeated Owaisi junior's threat that '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. He said that only the lionesses have made all sweat, referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in attendance at the rally. Akbaruddin Owaisi had made such threats earlier in 2012 and repeated in 2019.

"We have learnt the 'tit for tat' approach (Eeth ka jawab patthar se dena seekh liya hai humne). Freedom is never granted merely by asking, it must be snatched," said Pathan.

"They tell us that we've kept our women in the front, only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. We are 15 crore but can be difficult on 100 (crore), remember this thing (15 crore hai lekin 100 pe bhari hai yaad rakh lena yeh baat)", he added.

#WATCH AIMIM leader Waris Pathan: ...They tell us that we've kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out&you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. 15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena.(15.2) pic.twitter.com/KO8kqHm6Kg — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

