The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Digvijaya Singh Questions Centre On Need For CAA, Cites Citizenship Granted To Adnan Sami

Politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday questioned the Centre on the necessity of introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act citing Adnan Sami's case.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday questioned the Centre on the necessity of introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act. Congratulating famous singer Adnan Sami on being bestowed the Padma Shri award, Singh claimed that he had himself requested the Centre to grant him Indian citizenship. According to Singh, Sami’s case indicated that the government always had the right to give citizenship to any person irrespective of religion. Thereafter, he alleged that the sole purpose of the CAA was to create polarization in the Indian polity.  

Read: 'Don't Mess With India's Soul': Fresh Off Padma-Shri Honour, Adnan Sami Warns Tukde Gang

Read: Congress Politicises Adnan Sami's Padma Shri Award; Asks If Praising Govt A ‘criteria’

Journey to become an Indian citizen

The Lahore-born Sami originally arrived in India on March 13, 2001, on a visitor’s visa. Thereafter, his visa was extended from time to time. However, he was forced to apply for citizenship after the Pakistan government did not renew his passport that had expired on May 26, 2015. Sami became an Indian citizen from January 1, 2016, under the ‘citizenship by naturalisation’ category of the Citizenship Act, 1955.  

Read: Hardeep Singh Puri Congratulates Pak-born Sami On Padma Shri Win, Hopes Shaheen Bagh Protestors Are Listening

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities has been reduced to five years. The opposition contends that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion. 

Read: Adnan Sami Takes A Sharp Dig At Raza Murad After Latter Questions His Indian Citizenship

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
VIJAY VS VIJAY: THE ULTIMATE BATTLE
NETIZENS PRAISE ITBP HIMVEERS
FIRST WOMAN NAVY PILOT SUB LT
CELEBS OPEN LETTER ON CAA/NRC
ADNAN SAMI ON TUKDE-TUKDE GANG
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA