Bengaluru Violence: NIA Arrests Key Conspirator, Raids 30 Places To Unearth Conspiracy

In the latest breakthrough in the Bengaluru violence case, the NIA on Thursday arrested Sayed Saddiq Ali, a key conspirator involved in the attack on the KG Halli police station. This development comes three days after the agency formally took over the probe into the large-scale violence that broke out in DJ Halli and KG Halli areas of Bengaluru on the night of August 11, 2020. The NIA re-registered two cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, UAPA, the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act based on the police FIRs.

As per the agency, Sayed Ali played a key role in the destruction of public and government property, including damage to the police station building and vehicles on the premises. Working as a recovery agent with a bank, the accused was absconding since the riots took place. Moreover, the NIA seized airgun, pellets, sharp weapons, iron rods, digital devices, DVRs and many SDPI-PFI related incriminating documents from the searches conducted at 30 locations in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru violence

At around 8.30 pm on August 11, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A mob of more than 1000 people gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on August 12, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

So far, more than 340 persons have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. This includes Naveen and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Congress corporator Irshad Begum. Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy revealed that his house had been set on fire. Calling upon the police to probe and take action against the culprits, he questioned the safety of the common person in the city. On August 17, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that the state government would assess the damages caused to public and private property and recover the costs from the culprits.

