DMK Chief MK Stalin Warns Of Intensified Protest If Approval Of 7.5% Quota Bill Is Delayed

Demanding the approval for the bill allowing 7.5% reservation in medical seats for government school students, the DMK staged a protest near Raj Bhawan on Saturday. Led by DMK chief MK Stalin and party MP Kanimozhi, the protestors demanded that the Governor sign the bill without any further delay since the counseling session for medical students is scheduled to happen soon. The DMK chief has promised to ban the NEET exam legally, if elected to power in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Apart from Stalin and Kanimozhi, DMK youth wing secretary and Udayanidhi Stalin were also present at the protest along with other leaders. As per reports, 14 students have died by suicide in Tamil Nadu due to the NEET exam.

"The NEET scheme is like a corporate company. A lot of confusion was created regarding the exam and results. Till Karunanidhi and Jayalalitha were here, NEET could not enter Tamil Nadu. We passed a resolution in the Assembly unanimously and also sent it to the President but it was returned. It was not published and nobody was informed about it. This matter was told to go to court after 23 months. AIADMK said they will not allow NEET in the state. Their party passed the resolution in their general body meeting against NEET," DMK told ANI on Tuesday.

The DMK chief has also asserted that the protest today was just the first phase and if the approval is still delayed, protests would intensify then.

Tamil Nadu Guv seeks 3-4 weeks

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said that he needs three to four weeks' time to take a call on providing reservation quota in medical courses for government school students who clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

In his response to DMK President MK Stalin's request, Purohit said that he received a later regarding a Bill for providing 7.5 per cent reservation to the students studying in Government schools from to 6th to 12th standard and passed in NEET Exam for undergraduate medical admissions. Assuring that he is in consideration of the matter, the Governor said that he requires some time to arrive at a decision.

