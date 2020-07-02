Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case: DMK's Kanimozhi Calls Arrests 'delayed Action'

Shortly after sub-inspector Raghu Ganesh was arrested in the Tuticorin custodial deaths case, DMK leader Kanimozhi welcomed the move, but called it a ‘delayed action.’ The Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday arrested sub-inspector of police Ragu Ganesh in the custodial deaths of the father-son duo Jayaraj and Benicks, following which more were arrested, leaving total of 4 arrested and charged with murder, and two officers turning approvers.

"The CBCID (taking over the) murder case and the arrest of SI Raghu Ganesh in the murder of Jayaraj and Bennicks are welcome," Kanimozhi said in a tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, the DMK leader further demanded that the police, the doctor, and the magistrate, who were 'involved in the murder’, should be arrested and appropriate action should be taken. On Wednesday, Kanimozhi had attacked the Tamil Nadu government and demanded that CM Palanisamy recognizes the situation and takes action against the accused in the matter.

Developments in the case so far

In a significant development in the Tuticorin custodial deaths, four police officials have been arrested and charged for the murder of the father and son Jeyaraj and Bennicks. Inspector of Sathankulam police station Sridhar has also been arrested by CB-CID police, and booked under charges of murder and tampering with evidence in the case.

The names of Sridhar and fourth police officer were not added in the FIR initially but was added later after an hour of interrogation. Eye-witnesses have claimed that Sridhar was also seen beating both father and son. The number of arrested in the case were 5, but one of the arrested constables - Muthuraj - has turned witness, and hence will not be remanded. Special Sub-inspector Paulraj (not included in the FIR) has turned approver and is ready to give statements against the other cops

The Tuticorin custodial death case

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for allegedly violating lockdown rules. The duo was allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died last Monday evening, and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness last Tuesday.

Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Bennicks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody. The NHRC has also issued a notice in the matter.

