Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: TN Law Min Assures Culprits Will Be Punished, Accuses DMK

Issuing his first response to the Tuticorin custodial deaths on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Law Minister CV Shanmugam has stated that the E Palaniswami-led government's stand is to ensure maximum punishment for the people responsible for the death of Jayaraj and Bennicks. The Law Minister has accused the DMK of using the case to gain 'political mileage' and deliberately blame the government. Shanmugam highlighted that the case is being monitored by the Madurai bench of Madras High Court and the case has been transferred to the CBI to avoid any 'pre-empted conclusions.'

The state Law Minister, CV Shanmugam has said, "Unlike other deaths in lock-up, in this case, there have been complaints against police personnel, government doctor, magistrate and prison authorities. As there are a lot of allegations and questions raised against their role in the death of the father-son duo, the government will find answers and whoever has committed the crime will be brought to book."

No FIR registered yet

Even as the CBI took over the case of custodial deaths, no charges have been pressed against the accused cops despite the Madras High Court's observation that there is prima facie evidence to register an FIR. CB-CID IG Shankar has stated that charges will be pressed only after the investigation. "It'll be decided whether to charge them under murder act as the investigation progresses," IPS Shankar said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Madras High Court stated that it will not object to the government's decision. Earlier, the Sathankulam District Magistrate had claimed that the district police administration was preventing the magistrate's inquiry into the case. The magistrate court has registered a suo moto criminal contempt case in the incident, as per sources.

What is the Tuticorin custodial death case?

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died on last Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on last Tuesday.

Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Bennicks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody, which has now been reportedly confirmed by the examining doctor. The on-duty inspector has been suspended and 4 other cops have been transferred.

