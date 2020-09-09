Meenakshi Lekhi Condemns Demolition Of Kangana's Office; Says 'case Liable Against Govt'

Condemning the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi accused the Maharashtra government of acting with high-handedness. Distressed over the treatment meted out to Kangana Ranaut by the Shiv Sena led-BMC as it began to demolish the actor’s Mumbai office, Lekhi termed the incident as 'gundagardi' (hooliganism). Speaking to Republic TV, she added that a case of compensation and damages liable against the government.

"This is gundagardi in simple terms. Every municipality has rules and regulations in place and a notice has to be issued before taking any action. The Maharashtra government acted with high-handedness and that should be accounted for. Case of compensation and damages liable against the government," she said.

Furthermore highlighting the pick and choose policy against Kangana's property, she suggested that the lawyers should go for a writ petition. The lawyer should go for a writ petition and not just a lawsuit. It's a pick and choose policy against Kangana's property. Other illegal properties were left out. Rules and regulations apply to all," she added.

Kangana hits back at Maha govt

Maharashtra Government versus Kangana Ranaut's war intensified as the Queen actor on Wednesday released her first response after reaching Mumbai by sharing a video on Twitter after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her property. Attacking Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directly, Kangana said, "Today you have demolished my house, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished."

In the video message, Kangana said, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think that joining forces with film mafia, you have taken your revenge?"

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office, HC gives stay order

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanised equipment.

However, Bombay High Court has stayed Shiv Sena-led BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika films' office. The Bombay HC has asked the civic body to file a reply on the actor's petition. The court will hear the matter tomorrow. Kangana's lawyer had filed a plea in the High Court earlier in the day and sought interim relief from the demolition process. The BMC on Wednesday entered the property and razed parts of it with JCB and other equipment.

