Don't Think Anna Hazare Will Join Farmers' Protest; Govt Did Nothing Against Them: Gadkari

A day after social activist Anna Hazare warned the Centre of resuming his hunger strike over the contentious agrarian laws, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he doesn’t think Hazare would join the protest as the bills were not against the farmers. He reiterated that the new laws would enable them to sell their produce in mandis, to traders or anywhere else.

“I don’t think Anna Hazare ji will join. We have not done anything against the farmers. It is the right of farmers to sell their produce in mandi, to traders or anywhere else,” he told ANI.

Gadkari also said that the government is ready to accept suggestions from farmers about the three law and stressed on the need for constant dialogue to find a solution to the incessant protest by farmer unions.

“If there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy and sparring. If there is a dialogue then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they will get relief. We are working in the interest of farmers,” the minister said.

READ | New Laws Benefit Farmers, Attempt On To Mislead Them: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Anna Hazare warns Centre of resuming his hunger strike

In a letter to the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday, Anna Hazare warned the Centre of resuming his hunger strike, if demands regarding the agrarian laws were not met. The 83-year-old social activist expressed his solidarity with the ongoing farmers' agitation and had also staged a day-long hunger strike in support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers union on December 8 in Ralegaon Siddhi.

Hazare’s demands include implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommendations by the Swaminathan Commission and autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

READ | Anna Hazare Sits On Hunger Strike To Support Farmers; Says 'create Pressure Not Violence'

Meanwhile, the Centre has expressed willingness to hold another round of talks with the farmers to address their grievances, but the agitating farmers have placed certain conditions on future talks. The conditions include: Talks cannot be about old proposals which farm unions have rejected; the government should draw up a new agenda and discussions must be focused on a repeal of the farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far, but all have ended inconclusively. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks. Tomar is leading the negotiations with 40 farmer unions, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash.

READ | Anna Hazare Warns Centre Of A Lokpal-like 'Jan Andolan' If Farmers' Demands Are Not Met

READ | Anna Hazare Writes To Tomar, Warns Of Resuming 2019 Hunger Strike If Demands Are Not Met