Anna Hazare Writes To Tomar, Warns Of Resuming 2019 Hunger Strike If Demands Are Not Met

In a letter to the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday, octogenarian social activist Anna Hazare has warned the Centre of resuming his hunger strike, if his demands regarding the agrarian laws are not implemented. Hazare, who had called of his fast on February 5, 2019, has expressed his solidarity with the ongoing farmers' agitation and had also staged a day-long hunger strike on December 8 in Ralegaon Siddhi.

The social activist's demands include implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommendations by the Swaminathan Commission and autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

"I staged a protest and started a fast-unto-death on March 23 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. After seven days of the agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave me a letter via the then Agriculture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others promising me that CACP will be given autonomy and the MSP will be fixed at c2+50 per cent," Anna Hazare wrote in his letter to the Agriculture Minister.

“The Centre had assured that it would take appropriate action on the demands on the basis of the committee’s report. Since nothing has been done till date to that effect, I am thinking to resume the hunger strike which was called off on February 5, 2019,” he added.

Previously on December 10, Hazare had warned the Centre of a Lokpal-like 'Jan Andolan,' if the demands of farmers are not met. Highlighting the anti-corruption movement that he spearheaded against the Congress government in 2011, Hazare had stated that he sees the ongoing farmers' agitation along the same lines. "If the government does not accept the demands of the farmers, I will once again sit for a 'Jan Andolan' that will be similar to the Lokpal agitation," he had said.

Tomar meets Haryana MLAs, MPs

Meanwhile, farmers remain stern in their demand of repealing the three contentious farm laws which received the President's assent on September 24 this year. Consequently, the union leaders have also rejected Centre's 10-point memorandum suggesting amendments in the existing laws. Farmers have expressed concerns over the abolishment of MSP, adding that the laws favour the corporates. In another update, the Agriculture Minister met with MPs and MLAs from Haryana at the Krishi Bhavan whereas a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders, led by state president Ashwani Sharma met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Som Prakash.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far, but all have ended inconclusively. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks. Tomar is leading the negotiations with 40 farmer unions, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash. Earlier in the day, Tomar met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the way forward to end the deadlock.

