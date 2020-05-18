Suspended Dr Sudhakar Being Mentally Harassed By Andhra Govt After Thrashing: BJP's Lanka

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Monday stated that Dr Sudhakar Rao, who was allegedly suspended and later thrashed in Visakhapatnam after he raised concerns regarding the shortage of masks and other medical equipment in government hospitals, was being ‘mentally harassed by the Andhra Pradesh government’.

Lanka said that if someone raises questions, then the state government should address the issue addressed properly instead of treating them brutally. He said that the doctor was ‘mentally tortured’ for pointing out the failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

"Ironically, Dr Sudhakar Rao was suspended by the Andhra Pradesh government, in a unilateral decision. He has been mentally oppressed due to the vengeance being taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He questioned a series of failures of the state government for the security and protection of the people and frontline COVID warriors like doctors," he said.

READ | Vizag Police Allege Doctor Raising N95 Masks Shortage Caused Nuisance; Drag Him On Road

Slamming the Andhra Pradesh Government for the violence against the doctor, Lanka said that the Central Commission will probe the matter.

"What happened yesterday, has never been witnessed. What kind of attitude, oppressive methods used by the Andhra Pradesh government against professional doctors? They attacked Dr Rao, removed his shirt, tied his hands with rope, and along with police forces, they assaulted him. The Union SC/ST Commission also stepped in and making a thorough inquiry about the incident," Lanka said.

READ | Chandrababu Naidu Slams CM Jagan Over Attack On Doctor; Demands Action Against Guilty

Doctor thrashed by police in Vizag

The Visakhapatnam police chained anaesthetist Dr Sudhakar, dragged him on the road and took him to the police station. Even as he was mercilessly beaten by the police after his hands being tied, hundreds of people remained mute spectators. Incidentally, the aforesaid doctor was suspended from the Narsipatnam government hospital in March 2020 for voicing concerns about the shortage of N95 masks. While he claimed that all doctors were asked to use only one N95 mask for 15 days, the health department took action against him for allegedly spreading "false information". Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena announced that a constable was suspended for beating Dr Sudhakar.

READ | Andhra CM Asks Officials To Prepare SOP To Contain Spread Of COVID

READ | Andhra CM Directs Officials To Assist Migrants Trying To Make Their Way Home On Foot

(With inputs from ANI)