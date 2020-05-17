Chandrababu Naidu Slams CM Jagan Over Attack On Doctor; Demands Action Against Guilty

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh Government for their 'shameful treatment' of Dr Sudhakar who was beaten up by the police in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. In a shocking incident, the Visakhapatnam police brutally assaulted a protesting doctor, for allegedly creating a nuisance in public and abusing the YSR Congress-led state government in an intoxicated condition.

Read: Andhra CM Directs Officials To Assist Migrants Trying To Make Their Way Home On Foot

"Seeing this attack on a Dalit doctor, society is lowering its head in shame. Tying hands and beating with lathis is condemnable. This is an attack on Dalit community and on doctors fraternity," said Chandrababu Naidu in a press statement.

The TDP chief further condemned the attack and demanded that "cases under the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act be filed against the guilty persons" in this case. Naidu also demanded an immediate arrest of the persons who harassed and made threatening phone calls to the Dalit doctor. He also added that quality medical treatment should be provided to Dr Sudhakar "without subjecting him to any further harassment."

"A detailed probe should be launched into the attacks and harassment of Dalit doctor. Dr Sudhakar's phone call lists should be checked to find out who harassed him," he said. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that CM Jagan had targeted and suspended Dr Sudhakar only to cover up his "government failures" in handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

The incident took place after Dr Sudhakar who had been suspended by the government a few weeks ago for comments against the government lay on protest on the national highway. It is alleged that he was suspended after he pointed fingers at the state for "improper distribution of face masks to the doctors amid the COVID-19 pandemic." The doctor was reportedly in a drunk state. Police officials in Vishakhapatnam assaulted the doctor after detaining him and seizing his car.

Meanwhile, 102 new coronavirus cases were reportedly on May 16 in Andhra Pradesh, bringing the total reported cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh to 2,307. Among the total people infected as on date, 1,252 have recovered and 48 died.

Read: Hanuman Jayanti In Andhra Pradesh: Here's How People Celebrate The Festival

Read: Andhra To Strengthen Primary Healthcare, Set Up 10,000 YSR Health Clinics At Village Level

(With Agency Inputs)