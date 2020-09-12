'Uddhav Thackeray Not Welcome In Ayodhya' Say Angered Seers & VHP Over Kangana Row

After Shiv Sena-led BMC demolished parts of actress Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and saints in Ayodhya, announced on Saturday, that Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray was 'not welcome in Ayodhya' anymore. Speaking to ANI, Mahant Raju Das, priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple alleged that the Sena government had time to act on Ranaut, but was yet to take action on the Palghar lynching of two seers. Ranaut, who has very vociferously slammed the Thackeray government over the Palghar lynching, is currently at odds with the Sena over her remarks equating Mumbai to 'PoK' and 'Taliban'.

Shiv Sena says 'not invited to Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan yet'; mum on Sharad Pawar's remark

VHP & seers: 'Uddhav Thackeray not welcome in Ayodhya'

"Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena are no more welcome in Ayodhya. Now, the Maharashtra Chief Minister will face stiff opposition from seers of Ayodhya if he comes here," he said adding, "The Maharashtra government acted without wasting any time against the actress. But the same government is yet to take action against the killers of two seers in Palghar."

Similarly, VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma,said, "It is very clear that the Shiv Sena is deliberately targeting the actress because she is supporting nationalist forces and has raised her voice against drug mafia of Mumbai". Meanwhile Mahant Kanhaiya Das, head of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj said, "Now, Uddhav Thackeray is no more welcome in Ayodhya. Why is the Shiv Sena is attacking Ranaut? Everyone can understand. It is not a mystery. The Shiv Sena is not the same what it used to be under Balasaheb Thackeray."

Sena leader writes to PM Modi, demands 'Shiv Sainik in 15-member Ram Mandir trust'

Thackeray angers VHP over 'E-bhoomi pujan'

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi puja, CM Thackeray had suggested that the ceremony conducted through video-conference in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. In response to this, VHP working president Alok Kumar contended that Shiv Sena had suffered a downfall from the ardent Hindutva stance adopted by the party when the late Balasaheb Thackeray was at the helm of affairs. The event- headed by PM Modi was attended only by 135 saints, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other eminent dignitaries.

VHP rejects CM Uddhav's 'E-Bhoomi Pujan' suggestion, laments 'fall of a Hindutva party'

Sena's involvement in Ayodhya movement

While Sena has acknowledged that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, it has oftern touted its role in the demolition of the Babri masjid in 1992. It has claimed that the blood of karsevaks flow in the Sarayu had angered Shiv Sainiks, but the party had never taken political benefits of its role in the Babri demolition. Thackeray had visited Ayodhya in March after completing 100 days as CM and paid his respects at the make-shift 'Ram Lalla' shrine.

PM Modi warns 'Deviation from Ram has led to destruction' at Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

(With agencies inputs)