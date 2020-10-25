'Entire Bihar Is My Family', Says CM Nitish Kumar; Highlights Contribution Of Women

Days ahead of the Bihar elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday lambasted the dynastic politics of the opposition and said that the whole state is his family. The Chief Minister made this remark while addressing a public rally in Phulparas constituency. JD(U) has fielded Sheela Mandal from Phulparas to contest against Kripanath Thakur of Congress and Bonod Kumar Singh of the Lok Jan Shakti Party.

Taking an apparent jibe at RJD, Nitish said that Bihar was in a pathetic situation, with zero development rate. He further said that the NDA government controlled everything and is on a path of progress with justice.

"For others, wife, son, daughter and limited members are the families, but to me, whole Bihar is my family. Serving people is my duty. Bihar was in a pathetic situation. Lots of crime happened here. The development rate was almost zero. We controlled everything. We kept saying right from the beginning we'll go on the path of progress with justice," he said.

While there are plenty of factors that have contributed to the victory of the Grand Alliance in the Bihar election, the substantial turnout of women is considered as one of the reasons. Nitish Kumar also highlighted the role of women and said that development is not possible unless women get the opportunity to work shoulder to shoulder.

"Women are getting their due respect. There was no female participation in public representation. We provided them a platform and chance. Development is not possible unless women get the opportunity to work shoulder to shoulder. Furthermore, we have done a lot for women's upliftment," he said.

JDU's poll manifesto

Youth empowerment - Bihar's progress - Under this clause, JDU promises increasing seats in existing colleges in the state, mega-skill centre in every district, tool room in every district, new skill welfare department, encouragement to skill development.

Woman empowerment - JDU promises scheme for women skill development, cash rewards to women for completing inter-exams, reservation in regional governments

Clean city, developed city - Under this clause, JDU promises solid and liquid waste management in every district, old-age homes, houses for urban poor, electric cemeteries near river banks, stormwater management system in every district

Clean village, prosperous village - JDU promises solar streetlights in every village. solid and liquid waste management, animal husbandry and fisheries' development.

Tapped water to all farms, Connecting roads to nearby villages, flyovers and bypass roads in cities, Door-step medical help via call-centres & mobile apps, better medical access in villages

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

