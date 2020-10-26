'Everyone Will Go To Jail': Pappu Yadav In-sync With Paswan's Claim; Slams Bihar CM Nitish

Reiterating LJP chief Chirag Paswan's statement, National President of Jan Adhikar Party Pappu Yadav on Monday said that everyone in the Nitish Kumar cabinet will go to jail. On October 25, Chirag Paswan vowed that he will send 'corrupt' CM and his officials to jail for alleged graft in Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' scheme.

Alleging that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar looted the state, Pappu Yadav held CM Nitish responsible and said that everyone in the Nitish cabinet will go to jail.

"I don't know what he said but everyone will go to jail. Everyone in the cabinet will go to jail because everyone together looted the state. Nitish Kumar is the leader and he is responsible," said Pappu Yadav.

Meanwhile, Pappu Yadav had formed a third front in the state ahead of the polls. The alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', headed by Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) includes Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party.

Paswan: 'Will send Nitish to jail'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday vowed that he will send 'corrupt' CM and his officials to jail for alleged corruption in Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' scheme. Terming Nitish Kumar as corrupt, anti-youth, and destroying Bihar, Paswan said if elected to power he will investigate into the 'corruption' and send Nitish and his officials to jail, if proven guilty.

"The CM who is corrupt, anti-youth, who destroys Bihar while in Bihar and forces youth to migrate, should he remain CM? Shouldn't he be replaced? Those who did corruption in '7 promises', what should be done to them? Chirag Paswan promises you, those who did corruption in '7 promises', be it an official or CM himself will be sent jail if LJP government comes to power, after investigation," he said at a poll rally in Dumraon, Buxar.

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

