Farooq Abdullah Speaks In LS Since Release From Detention; Urges Centre To 'talk With Pak'

After 13 months since Parliament revocation of Article 370 & 35A from Jammu-Kashmir, NC chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, spoke for the first time in Parliament about the situation in his home state - now a Union territory. Slamming the Centre for the move, he said pointed out to the lack of 4G internet in most of Kashmir and no progress was taking place in the bifurcated UT. Urging Centre to initiate talks with Pakistan like China, he said border skirmishes were killing citizens in Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah: 'Talk to Pakistan too, like China'

Like we are talking to China to resolve issues, we need to hold talks with the other neighbour country as well. People are dying every day, border skirmishes are on a rise. We need to find some solution: Farooq Abdullah, National Conference MP in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/SQn8UbngrT — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

He added, "No progress is taking place in Jammu & Kashmir. People there do not have access to 4G facility. How are they going to grow in the present time when the rest of the country has access to every facility on the internet?". The Srinagar MP also conveyed his gratitude to parliamentarians for speaking for him when he was under detention. Meanwhile, TMC MP Saugata Ray demanded the release of all 230 political leaders who are still in detention in J&K. Abdullah along with his son - Omar was released in March this year.

MHA: No politicians under 'House arrest' in J&K

On Tuesday, Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that no politician is under house arrest in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In a reply to an unstarred question asked by TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy, MoS Home Affairs G Kishen Reddy admitted that 233 political leaders of J&K remain incarcerated to maintain public order in view of the constitutional changes effected by Parliament in August 2019. He added that National Security Act charges had not been slapped against a single politician. Reddy added that only 211 terror incidents had taken place in the 402 days after the reorganization of the erstwhile state as against 455 terror attacks in the 402 days prior to August 5, 2019.

J&K economic package

Abdullah's comments on Kashmir come on the same day Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an economic package of Rs 1,350 crore to the business sector saying that “this was just a beginning and more things were in offing”. LG Sinha further said the Rs 1,350-crore economic package is for the business community, apart from the Rs 14,000-crore package announced for Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan'. Kashmir has been under occasional lockdown is yet to resume 4G internet - which has been limited to Ganderbal and Udhampur only. Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti too remains the only J&K mainstream politician, to be under detention till date.

