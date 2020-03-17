"India's Institutions Are Under Great Threat" Says Former Vice President Hamid Ansari

Amid the heated debate on the ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's nomination to the Rajya Sabha, the former Vice President Hamid Ansari, on Tuesday, said that India's institutions were under great threat while addressing at the launch of Bhalchandra Mungekar's book "My Encounters in Parliament". He added that the principles on which Constitution's preamble was drafted are being thrown out. Alluding to the Rajya Sabha nomination, but not mentioning it, Ansari said that a very dangerous process is underway in the country.

The event was also graced by NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar who commented on Gogoi's nomination. Cited Ranjan Gogoi's remarks against post-retirement appointments last year, he took a swipe at the former Chief Justice of India saying institutions are being attacked and the situation for the judiciary was no different. Pawar also cited Justice Deepak Gupta's remarks that 'one cannot expect justice from those who, on the verge of retirement, throng the corridors of power looking for post-retirement assignments'.

"I read in a newspaper that a former CJI had observed, 'There is a strong viewpoint that post-retirement appointment is a scar on the independence of the judiciary'. This statement was by Justice Gogoi. Now we read that his way to Parliament has been cleared," Pawar said.

Gogoi: 'Will put views of the judiciary to legislative'

On Monday evening, President Ramnath Kovind nominated former CJI Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha MP under clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution to fill the vacancy in Rajya Sabha due to the retirement of one of the nominated members. Explaining the reason for accepting the Rajya Sabha nomination, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, on Tuesday, said that his presence in the parliament will help in putting the judiciary's views to it and vice versa, in an interview with a leading Assamese News channel. He also reportedly said that he had given ample time before taking the decision to accept the nomination.

