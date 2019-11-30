Excellent Move On & Off Floor: Devendra Fadnavis' Big Play Gets Amit Malviya's Approval

BJP's Amit Malviya lauded the stand and eventual walkout of the BJP MLAs, led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis from the Maharashtra Assembly. Calling it an 'excellent move' in a tweet, Malviya praised Fadnavis for 'coaching' the Speaker and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the 'unconstitutionality.'

In a tweet, Malviya said, "BJP Maharashtra led by Devender Fadnavis coached the speaker-in-chair and CM, at least for now, on the unconstitutionality of not just the session but also the swearing-in-ceremony of the CM and ministers themselves...Excellent move on and off the floor." [sic]

Addressing the Maharashtra Assembly before the floor test on November 30, Fadnavis accused the Sena-NCP-Congress of flouting norms of the House, further walked out of the Assembly.

The BJP leader placed four issues before the House on Saturday, saying, "This assembly session is unconstitutional and the Governor should issue an order again to call a session. Rules are being flouted in the House." To back the former chief minister's claim, BJP MLAs in the House created a ruckus and become to shout 'Nahi Chalegi, Nahi Chalegi Dadagiri Nahi Chalegi (Dadgiri won't work)' which was condemned by the Speaker.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis opposed the Assembly in progress citing four points of contention -

Vande Mataram was not sung at the start of the Assembly

Oath taken by the ministers did not follow constitutional norms

Change in pro-tem speaker before the

Conducting the floor test before electing a new Speaker

Maharashtra floor test

Two days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister, the Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms. The floor test was initially supposed to be held on November 27, according to the Supreme Court's order. The Assembly has been adjourned till Sunday.

