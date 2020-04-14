Here's Why PM Modi Extended India's Covid Lockdown Till May 3 And Not April 30 Like States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown until May 3 in order to fight the Coronavirus as he addressed the nation on Tuesday.

Now, top sources have informed Republic about why May 3 was chosen. According to inputs, the date chosen for the lockdown to end was 3 May as opposed to April 30 (as recommended by the states) because May 1 is a public holiday, May 2 is a Saturday and May 3 is a Sunday.

READ | PM Modi Extends India's Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 3; Announces Additional Measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday, announced that the lockdown imposed in the country will be extended till May 3. He said, "CMs of every state suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3."

PM Modi added, "If India would not have adopted a holistic and integrated approach, had it not been for quicker decisions, India's situation would have been different. But it is clear from the experiences of the past that the path we have chosen is correct. The nation has greatly benefitted from lockdown and social distancing."

#BREAKING | Till April 20, every state, district & locality will be closely monitored - how lockdown is being implemented & how effective it is against Covid. Those successful in containing hotspots - there essential relaxations may be given: PM Modi https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/FgKn81yE2O — Republic (@republic) April 14, 2020

READ | PM Modi Issues 7-point Mantra For India To Defeat Covid As He Extends Lockdown Till May 3

PM Modi's 7-point mantra for India to defeat Coronavirus

1. Take care of those in the family who already have a history of health issues, and the elderly

2. Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed. Use homemade face masks mandatorily.

3. In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH ministry's advisory

4. To stop the spread of COVID, download Aarogya Setu mobile app and encourage others to do so as well

5. Try to help the poor as much as possible, especially with food

6. Don't layoff employees during the lockdown period

7. Salute the COVID warriors and help them

READ | PM Modi Announces April 20 'Agnipariksha' For States & Districts As He Extends Lockdown

PM Modi's full speech

READ | PM Modi Extends Coronavirus Lockdown In India Till May 3; Watch His FULL ADDRESS