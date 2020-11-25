Fadnavis Advises Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik To Honour ED Summons & Clarify His Position

Addressing the media in Pune on Wednesday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik for skipping the Enforcement Directorate summons. Stressing that the ED takes action only on the basis of the evidence, the BJP leader opined that it would have been appropriate for the Ovala-Majiwada MLA to appear before the investigative agency and clear his position on the allegations against him.

While Sarnaik sought more time to appear before ED citing that he has been quarantined, Fadnavis cast doubts on this explanation. To buttress his point, the BJP leader highlighted that the Sena MLA had met Sanjay Raut at the Saamana office and given interviews to the media on Tuesday. Thereafter, Fadnavis added that the ED shall take appropriate action in the case.

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Now the matter is between the ED and Pratap Sarnaik. The agency is doing its job. They will work on the basis of the evidence which they have. Actually, it would have been more appropriate if he would have appeared before the agency. And he should have made his stand clear. But it is true that he went to the Saamana office and gave interviews. However, he is not presenting himself before the ED. The agency will take action as it deems fit."

Read: ED Interrogates Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's Son Vihang, Seizes Cell Phone And Computer

Media interaction in Pune https://t.co/AqUvDxfOxK — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 25, 2020

ED conducts raids

On Tuesday morning, the ED carried out searches at the offices and residential premises associated with Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and a private security firm in connection with a money-laundering investigation. In the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane were raided. As per sources, the agency seized electronic evidence including a computer. Subsequently, Sarnaik's son Vihang was taken to the ED office in Mumbai and interrogated for nearly five hours.

Sources added that Vihang Sarnaik was interrogated regarding alleged transactions from foreign locations and the money trail. Terming the raids as "dirty politics", Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused BJP of misusing investigative agencies. He asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will remain in power for the next 25 years. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar slammed the Centre for seeking to demoralise the ruling alliance. However, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam caused some embarrassment for the state government as he alleged that some Shiv Sena leaders have been involved in corruption.

Read: Maha: Shiv Sena MLC Booked For Poll Code Breach