Fadnavis Makes Conspiracy Allegation On CM Uddhav's First Cabinet Meet

Maharashtra's Ex-Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday made a big allegation at the newly formed 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government in Maharashtra. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis questioned the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the topic of discussion of the first cabinet meeting that was held on Thursday. Fadnavis also mentioned that if they have the majority then why does the new government still talk about numbers in a secret manner?

'Why the majority claim?'

In a series of tweets, Devendra Fadnavis alleged that, "At the first cabinet meeting yesterday, the new government discussed how to covertly prove a majority, rather than discussing aid to farmers in distress. Now that the government is formed then why the majority claim?"

कालच्या पहिल्या मंत्रिमंडळ बैठकीत अडचणीत असलेल्या शेतकऱ्यांना मदत देण्यावर चर्चा करण्याऐवजी लपुन-छपून बहुमत कसे सिद्ध करता येईल, यावर चर्चा करण्यात नव्या सरकारने धन्यता मानली.

मग बहुमताचे दावे कशासाठी? — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 29, 2019

"If this government has a majority, why decide to secretly convene the House? Why try to change the pro-tem speaker in an unconstitutional way? Why are they still so distrustful of their own legislators? Why still punish them?"

या सरकारकडे बहुमत असेल तर लपून-छपून सभागृह बोलावण्याचा निर्णय का?

नियमबाह्य पद्धतीने प्रो-टेम अध्यक्ष बदलण्याचा प्रयत्न कशासाठी?

स्वतच्या आमदारांवर अजूनही इतका अविश्वास का?

अजूनही त्यांना डांबून ठेवण्याची शिक्षा का? — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 29, 2019

"When BJP has already announced to sit in the opposition and MahaVikas Aaghadi has made so many claims that they have full majority, that to exhibiting in different ways, why this secrecy and fear?"

भाजपने विरोधी पक्षात बसण्याची घोषणा केली असताना आणि महाविकास आघाडीने निरनिराळ्या प्रकारे बहुमताचे प्रदर्शन आणि दावे केले असताना ही लपवा-छपवी आणि भीती का?

महाराष्ट्राला याचे उत्तर हवे आहे! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 29, 2019

Fadnavis slams CMP

Earlier on Thursday, in his first tweet after he congratulated Shiv Sena chief and new Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Common Minimum Programme binding the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. The former-CM raised the absence of Maharashtra's three large sub-regions of Marathwada, Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra from the alliance's agenda in the CMP. Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital and heart of Vidarbha, is Fadnavis's native town and his seat in the Assembly.

"In the Common Minimum Programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, there are extravagant promises but not even a single mention of Marathwada, Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra. These regions need development the most. It's a sad situation that they don't get even a single mention. I hope the new government pays attention to this."

महाविकास आघाडीच्या किमान समान कार्यक्रमात वारेमाप घोषणा असल्या तरी मराठवाडा, विदर्भ आणि उत्तर महाराष्ट्र या विकासाच्या वाटचालीत वर्षानुवर्षे मागे राहिलेल्या क्षेत्राचा साधा नामोल्लेख सुद्धा असू नये, हे दुर्दैवी आहे.

नवे सरकार त्याकडे लक्ष देईल, अशी आशा करू या! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 28, 2019

At his first briefing as Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray had announced a cabinet decision regarding sanction of Rs 20 crore towards the conservation of Shivaji's Raigad fort, spoken on agrarian distress, and shot back at reporters when asked over whether the Sena had compromised on its core 'Hindutva' philosophy given the 'secularism' guarantee in the Aghadi's CMP.