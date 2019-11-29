The Debate
The Debate
Fadnavis Makes Conspiracy Allegation On CM Uddhav's First Cabinet Meet

Politics

Maharashtra's Ex-Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday levelled allegations at the newly formed 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government in the State

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra's Ex-Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday made a big allegation at the newly formed 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government in Maharashtra. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis questioned the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the topic of discussion of the first cabinet meeting that was held on Thursday. Fadnavis also mentioned that if they have the majority then why does the new government still talk about numbers in a secret manner? 

'Why the majority claim?'

In a series of tweets, Devendra Fadnavis alleged that, "At the first cabinet meeting yesterday, the new government discussed how to covertly prove a majority, rather than discussing aid to farmers in distress. Now that the government is formed then why the majority claim?" 

READ | Non-disclosure Of Cases: Nagpur Police Delivers Summons To Devendra Fadnavis

"If this government has a majority, why decide to secretly convene the House? Why try to change the pro-tem speaker in an unconstitutional way? Why are they still so distrustful of their own legislators? Why still punish them?"

READ | Present At Successor Uddhav's Swearing-in, Ex-CM Fadnavis Pokes State-sized Hole In CMP

"When BJP has already announced to sit in the opposition and MahaVikas Aaghadi has made so many claims that they have full majority, that to exhibiting in different ways, why this secrecy and fear?"

READ | Sanjay Raut Takes A Dig At Fadnavis After Oath-taking Ceremony, Here's What He Says

Fadnavis slams CMP

Earlier on Thursday, in his first tweet after he congratulated Shiv Sena chief and new Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Common Minimum Programme binding the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. The former-CM raised the absence of Maharashtra's three large sub-regions of Marathwada, Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra from the alliance's agenda in the CMP. Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital and heart of Vidarbha, is Fadnavis's native town and his seat in the Assembly.

"In the Common Minimum Programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, there are extravagant promises but not even a single mention of Marathwada, Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra. These regions need development the most. It's a sad situation that they don't get even a single mention. I hope the new government pays attention to this."

READ | Present At Successor Uddhav's Swearing-in, Ex-CM Fadnavis Pokes State-sized Hole In CMP

At his first briefing as Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray had announced a cabinet decision regarding sanction of Rs 20 crore towards the conservation of Shivaji's Raigad fort, spoken on agrarian distress, and shot back at reporters when asked over whether the Sena had compromised on its core 'Hindutva' philosophy given the 'secularism' guarantee in the Aghadi's CMP.

Published:
