Present At Successor Uddhav's Swearing-in, Ex-CM Fadnavis Pokes State-sized Hole In CMP

In his first tweet since after he congratulated Shiv Sena chief and new Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Common Minimum Programme binding the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. The former-CM raised the absence of Maharashtra's three large sub-regions of Marathwada, Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra from the alliance's agenda in the CMP. Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital and heart of Vidarbha, is Fadnavis's native town and his seat in the Assembly.

Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis wrote:

"In the Common Minimum Programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, there are extravagant promises but not even a single mention of Marathwada, Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra. These regions need development the most. It's a sad situation that they don't get even a single mention. I hope the new government pays attention to this."

महाविकास आघाडीच्या किमान समान कार्यक्रमात वारेमाप घोषणा असल्या तरी मराठवाडा, विदर्भ आणि उत्तर महाराष्ट्र या विकासाच्या वाटचालीत वर्षानुवर्षे मागे राहिलेल्या क्षेत्राचा साधा नामोल्लेख सुद्धा असू नये, हे दुर्दैवी आहे.

नवे सरकार त्याकडे लक्ष देईल, अशी आशा करू या! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 28, 2019

READ | Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Uddhav Govt In Maharashtra, Targets BJP Over Poll Losses

Distant, less developed

Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra are economically backward compared to much richer Mumbai region, Konkan and Pune subdivisions on the state. The regions are mostly dependent on agrarian incomes with lower levels of industrialisation compared to the other regions. Vidarbha has often raised a demand for separate statehood with many people there suggesting a feeling of neglect from the finance and power centre of Mumbai, hundreds of miles away. Many BJP leaders including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, also a native of the region, have supported the argument.

WATCH: Historic Moment For Shiv Sena As Uddhav Becomes 1st Thackeray To Be Maharashtra CM

Uddhav's grand oath-taking ceremony

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park on Thursday in front of thousands of people. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered him the oath of office and secrecy. Along with him, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of Congress took oath as Ministers. Prominent leaders such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin were present on the occasion. Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress on Tuesday. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also graced the ceremony.

READ | PM Modi Congratulates Uddhav Thackeray On Taking Oath As Maharashtra Chief Minister

READ | Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in: Leaders Who Attended The Ceremony And Who Missed It