The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi Congratulates Uddhav Thackeray On Taking Oath As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Politics

PM Modi on Thursday congratulated Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for taking oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the iconic Shivaji Park.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The PM expressed his confidence that Thackeray would diligently for the bright future of the state. Earlier, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered him the oath of office and secrecy at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai in front of thousands of people. Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress on Tuesday.

Read: Uddhav Thackeray: Here's His Journey From Saamana Editor To 1st Thackeray Chief Minister

Read: Shiv Sena Makes Vague Statement On Bullet Train Project Before Uddhav Thackeray Takes Oath

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis attends the ceremony

Along with Thackeray, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of Congress took oath as Ministers. Prominent leaders such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin were present on the occasion. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil also graced the ceremony. 

Read: WATCH: Historic Moment For Shiv Sena As Uddhav Becomes 1st Thackeray To Be Maharashtra CM

Deputy CM undecided

On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar put in his papers. He was followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. In the new Maha Vikas Aghadi government, while the Deputy CM will be from the NCP, the Speaker's post will go to Congress. However, the NCP is yet to decide on whether Ajit Pawar will retain the post of Deputy CM.

Read: Raj Thackeray Likely To Attend Uddhav's Oath Ceremony As He Becomes '1st Thackeray CM'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG