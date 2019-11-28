PM Modi Congratulates Uddhav Thackeray On Taking Oath As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The PM expressed his confidence that Thackeray would diligently for the bright future of the state. Earlier, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered him the oath of office and secrecy at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai in front of thousands of people. Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress on Tuesday.

Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2019

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis attends the ceremony

Along with Thackeray, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of Congress took oath as Ministers. Prominent leaders such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin were present on the occasion. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil also graced the ceremony.

#LIVE on #UddhavCM | Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/1muWce8q4H — Republic (@republic) November 28, 2019

Deputy CM undecided

On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar put in his papers. He was followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. In the new Maha Vikas Aghadi government, while the Deputy CM will be from the NCP, the Speaker's post will go to Congress. However, the NCP is yet to decide on whether Ajit Pawar will retain the post of Deputy CM.

